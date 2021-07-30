Baby Faces
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of July 28, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Christian Piekos
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A toddler was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minden Wednesday night.

Details are limited right now, but the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the Minden Police Department is working the case.

Officials from Minden PD say the child was a 3-year-old male. The call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 for a home in the 700 block of Plum Street. Police say more than 25 shots were fired. The boy was rushed to a Minden hospital by his mother.

No description of the vehicle responsible is available at this time; however, police say there are two people of interest they’ve identified. No arrests have been made.

The Minden Police Association posted information about the incident on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip online here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

