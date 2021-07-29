Baby Faces
Thursday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will continue through Saturday.  While temperatures will reach the middle and upper 90s over the next couple of afternoons, the heat index will reach 110 or higher.  Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s and there will only be a couple of showers around to dot the landscape in the afternoon and evening.  Showers and storms will be more numerous and widespread Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and this will also usher in a change with temperatures, knocking them down by some 10 degrees.  Highs may have a tough time cracking 90 degrees at the start of next week.  The tropics remain quiet right now.  Today’s high reached 96 after a morning low of 73.  The average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72.  Sunrise is 6:14am and the sunset is 7:59pm.

