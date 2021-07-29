Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Oxford star out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Sam Kendricks, of the United States, celebrates after the the men's pole vault final at the...
Sam Kendricks, of the United States, celebrates after the the men's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)(Hassan Ammar | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Coronavirus is claiming another Olympic dream.

Sam Kendricks, an Olympic bronze medalist and world champion pole vaulter, will not compete in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday night, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee tweeted that Kendricks has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation in alignment with local rules and protocols.

Out of respect for his privacy, USOPC said no further information would be given out.

Kendricks became a star at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. He took home a bronze medal in pole vaulting and went viral after stopping dead in his tracks upon hearing “The Star-Spangled Banner” being played.

He’s the first Ole Miss rebel athlete to make Team USA multiple times.

Kendricks is one of several athletes from Mississippi competing in this year’s Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Archie meeting
‘Clown show’: Archie disrupts vote on his removal as vice president, president-elect
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
A rendering of the future M-Bar.
M-Bar plans expansion with amphitheater, beer garden
An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday...
Airman killed, three injured in on-base Keesler accident
Ex-Miss. officer pleads guilty to excessive force
Ex-Miss. officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, U.S. freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy poses for a...
Gus Kenworthy cheers on divers at men’s 10m synchro final
MRA overcomes history to win 6A title
Madison-Ridgeland Academy football to be featured on ESPN2
Gold medalist Yui Ohashi, centre, of Japan, stands with silver medalist Alex Walsh of the...
Ohashi scrapes past Walsh and Douglass for 200m IM gold
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Katie Ledecky shines in first Olympic women’s 1500 final