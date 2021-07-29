Old Dock environmental clean-up could lead to new Reservior development

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An environmental cleanup project will soon get underway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

It’s on a site where there have been talks of commercial development for years, but nothing ever materialized and some people are hoping that could change.

The cleanup project at the old Dock nightclub site is a sign of hope that the highly talked about Harborwalk development could finally come together.

Recently Harborwalk was doing soil-boring work for a building design when they found gas leaks from gas tanks removed in 1989.

A leaking underground storage tank trust fund will help pay for the $958,000 job.

A new sea wall was built there recently, and even though no formal plans have been revealed, this latest activity is building optimism in the Harborwalk development.

“All that is encouraging to see; that Harborwalk [development] looks like they’re in the process now of designing their buildings for retail residential and so forth,” John Sigman said, who lives in the area.

However, not all residents believe commercial development is best for that spot.

“They put it off so long I’m not in favor of additional development there because this area is already very congested,” Clyde Payne said.

Construction has started on the Expedition Point development at the corner of Highway 43 and the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Developers say they’ve already reserved 25 of 70 lots for phase one. Home construction could start as early as this fall, weather permitting.

There’s also a new sign-up for P360 Performance sports, slated to build a baseball academy and training facility on the abandoned Rapids on the Reservoir site.

WLBT reached out to them to get a timeline on construction, but our calls have not been returned.

Environmental cleanup of the old Dock site will begin in the coming weeks and be completed this fall.

We’ll keep you updated if there is any construction moving forward for Harborwalk.

