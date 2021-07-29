Baby Faces
Nursing students at Mississippi schools to benefit from Amerigroup scholarships

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nursing programs at three Mississippi schools will receive $250,000 in scholarships from Amerigroup.

The company says $100,000 of its Rural Health Scholarship fund will be given to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, $75,000 to Alcorn State University, and $75,000 to Jackson State University.

Students interested in applying for this scholarship must be native Mississippians who commit to practicing in rural market areas for a minimum of two years post-graduation to UMMC and three years at JSU and Alcorn.

Approximately 54 percent of Mississippi’s residents or 82 counties are considered rural areas, ranking the state as the country’s fourth-largest rural population.

Rural areas often have more elderly people who require extra care and residents who are in poorer health, have fewer health resources and face significant barriers to accessing care.

Often, Amerigroup says healthcare professionals are drawn away from rural areas by urban opportunities.

“Healthcare worker shortages are at an all-time high, especially across Mississippi, so it is critical that we build a solid pipeline of nursing professionals who are committed to equitably serving the state they call home and the people they understand best,” said Dr. Julie Sanford, dean of the UMMC School of Nursing.

“Thanks to Amerigroup’s support and the Amerigroup Mississippi Rural Nursing Scholarship, we are closer to eliminating disparities, increasing access to quality care, and building a better, healthier future for our state.”

