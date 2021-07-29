Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Mississippi Olympian Sam Kendricks speaks out after positive COVID-19 test

Sam Kendricks on positive COVID-19 test in Tokyo
Sam Kendricks on positive COVID-19 test in Tokyo(Sam Kendricks' Instagram)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WMC) - Sam Kendricks, an Olympian from Oxford Mississippi, is out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The bronze medalist was set to compete in his second Olympic games but the virus took him out of the running. Kendricks took to Instagram Thursday morning to share a word on the situation.

In the post, he wrote:

“I’m in fine health, don’t worry about me! I’ll weather this predicament and isolation for the love of the game.MY TEAM USA! You are my team, and I’m not so far away. I am proud of you! My Family, my friends and my hometown, I’ll be home quick as I can back to the place I love most after I get out of this box. #teamusa

In the video posted along with the above quote, Kendricks tells his fans and team to miss him if they want but he has plans to be back on the road soon to compete in every other event.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Archie meeting
‘Clown show’: Archie disrupts vote on his removal as vice president, president-elect
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
A rendering of the future M-Bar.
M-Bar plans expansion with amphitheater, beer garden
An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people...
Airman killed, three others injured on Keesler AFB after accident involving vehicle, pedestrians
Family claim excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
Family claims excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies

Latest News

City of Jackson opens two cooling centers amid dangerous heat
The University of Southern Mississippi is encouraging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine by...
USM students can win free tuition for semester, more prizes if vaccinated
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,908 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
1,908 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people...
Airman killed, three others injured on Keesler AFB after accident involving vehicle, pedestrians
The company says $100,000 of its Rural Health Scholarship fund will be given to the University...
Nursing students at Mississippi schools to benefit from Amerigroup scholarships