MBI issues Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jackson woman

MBI issues Silver Alert for Jan Teresa Henry.
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 38-year-old Jackson woman.

Jan Teresa Henry is described as a Black woman around five feet, two inches tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

On Monday, July 26, Henry was last seen in Hinds County at about 6:00 p.m., in the 2200 block of TV Road.

She is believed to be driving a 2004 gold Lexus ES bearing a HNW0639 Mississippi tag traveling in an unknown direction.

Henry’s family says she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

