MBI issues Silver Alert for 34-year-old Jackson woman

By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 34-year-old Jackson woman.

Heather Hutchinson is described as a white woman around four feet, eleven inches tall, with white hair and blue eyes.

On Wednesday, July 28, Hutchinson was last seen in Hinds County in the 2200 block of Hickory Drive, walking in an unknown direction.

Hutchinson’s family says she suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

