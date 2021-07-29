Large crowd comes out for City Wide Crime Rally, looking to put an end to the gun violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 84.

That’s how many homicides the Capital City has seen so far this year.

On Wednesday, family members of homicide victims gathered for a city-wide crime rally, calling for an end to the deadly violence.

The rally took place outside of Jackson Police Department’s Headquarters.

One of the many people in attendance was Denita Williams.

Her son, Kenland Thompson was shot and killed on April first.

At this time, an arrest has not been made in the investigation, which she admits is frustrating.

“I am heartbroken, and I am hurt to the core,” Williams expressed.

“Some nights I get no sleep, sometimes I’m up. I cry daily. I want a reason why, because I know my son, he didn’t bother anybody.”

But out of her pain, she’s offering possible solutions to curb crime in Jackson.

She believes people not speaking up and coming forward with information is a big problem troubling the city of Jackson.

Now, she’s asking anyone with information in her son’s case and other cases to come forward.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s your relative or not your relative; if you know your relative committed a crime, you need to come forward as a community and stop the violence,” said Williams. “That’s the only way we are all going to see justice for our loved ones.”

“Of the homicides that have occurred to date, many of them stem from domestic disputes, senseless crimes,” said Police Chief James Davis, with the Jackson Police Department.

“What I want to do is bring awareness to all of this gun violence, the access to all the guns, and even the reason why people take tp the streets with the guns,” said Stephanie McGee, who recently lost her nephew to gun violence. “We’ve had two other nephews some years ago, who died from gun violence, and this is the third time around for our family.”

A common theme during Wednesday’s rally is many families are still in search of justice for their loved ones.

For some, it’s been months, even years, since their loved one died due to gun violence, and so far, an arrest still has not been made.

If anyone has information on any of the homicides in Jackson, you’re asked to contact JPD, and remember, you can report anonymously.

