COVID-19 vaccination rate increases as cases surge again in Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The demand for vaccines is slowly increasing in South Mississippi as the number of COVID-19 infections increases. More than 40,000 people got protection from the coronavirus last week, up from 20,000 two weeks ago.

Philip and Courtney Tucker of Kiln came to the Mississippi State Department of Health pop-up clinic to get a COVID-19 vaccine that they initially were hesitant about getting.

Both have health issues, but they said they finally listened to the people that they trust.

“My mother talked me into it,” Philip said. “So yeah, I decided to get it. All my doctors have basically told me I should get it, so we’re here.”

The couple ended up going to a pharmacy for shots because of a preference for the Moderna vaccine. They said they were happy to have options.

Justin Lanier of Ocean Springs went to Jackson Discount Pharmacy in Gulfport for his shot. He said he was motivated by an incentive program at work.

“They’re paying us an extra set amount of money to go ahead and get this vaccine done for the health of our company and our customers,” said Lanier.

Bo Lindsay, President of FreedomWay Trucks in Gulfport, where Lanier works said he was happy the incentive was working and that the company wants to encourage all of 55 employees to get vaccinated.

“We don’t want to stand in the way of anybody who wants to get vaccinated,” Lindsay said.

Lanier said he had some hesitancy to get vaccinated.

“I’ve had some friends that’s done it and some that’s not, and I was really on the fence about it,” he said. “But that incentive program really helped push me over the edge to come and want to get it done.”

Lanier also said he had been listening to misinformation that he finally realized was false.

“I’ve heard a lot of bad things as opposed to good things,” he said. “But necessarily I haven’t seen anybody really get (negatively) affected by it that I know up close and personal. That being said, I went ahead and made the decision today to move forward with it

“And just because I don’t want to be the reason for anybody else to get sick,” he added.

Chain pharmacies including Wal Mart, Walgreens and CVS are offering COVID vaccinations, as are locally-owned drug stores across South Mississippi.

The health department’s pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will continue Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hancock County Shelter on Highway 43 in Kiln.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.