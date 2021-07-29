City of Jackson opens two cooling centers amid dangerous heat
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two cooling centers are open in Jackson on Thursday as temperatures reach dangerous levels.
- Smith Robertson - 505 John Hart St. (Capacity 150 people)
- Tougaloo Center- 318 Vine St. – (Capacity 75 people)
Both will stay open until 4 p.m. Capacity is limited and masks are required inside.
Heat index temperatures could reach as high as 115° Thursday afternoon. Similar heat is expected to impact the area again on Friday.
