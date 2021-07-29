Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

City of Jackson opens two cooling centers amid dangerous heat

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two cooling centers are open in Jackson on Thursday as temperatures reach dangerous levels.

  • Smith Robertson - 505 John Hart St. (Capacity 150 people)
  • Tougaloo Center- 318 Vine St. – (Capacity 75 people)

Both will stay open until 4 p.m. Capacity is limited and masks are required inside.

Heat index temperatures could reach as high as 115° Thursday afternoon. Similar heat is expected to impact the area again on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Archie meeting
‘Clown show’: Archie disrupts vote on his removal as vice president, president-elect
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
A rendering of the future M-Bar.
M-Bar plans expansion with amphitheater, beer garden
An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people...
Airman killed, three others injured on Keesler AFB after accident involving vehicle, pedestrians
Family claim excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
Family claims excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi is encouraging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine by...
USM students can win free tuition for semester, more prizes if vaccinated
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,908 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
1,908 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people...
Airman killed, three others injured on Keesler AFB after accident involving vehicle, pedestrians
The company says $100,000 of its Rural Health Scholarship fund will be given to the University...
Nursing students at Mississippi schools to benefit from Amerigroup scholarships