City of Jackson opens two cooling centers amid dangerous heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two cooling centers are open in Jackson on Thursday as temperatures reach dangerous levels.

Smith Robertson - 505 John Hart St. (Capacity 150 people)

Tougaloo Center- 318 Vine St. – (Capacity 75 people)

Both will stay open until 4 p.m. Capacity is limited and masks are required inside.

Heat index temperatures could reach as high as 115° Thursday afternoon. Similar heat is expected to impact the area again on Friday.

