‘Armed and Dangerous’: Brookhaven Police Department issues murder warrant for man involved in deadly shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Brookhaven Police Department Chief Kenneth Collins, a murder warrant has been issued for Armone Melike Sims.

Chief Collins says Brookhaven Police Dispatch received several 911 calls involving a man being shot in the Cloverdale Apartment Complex at 900 Williams St on July 21.

Once officers arrived, they found Darreyun James Pendleton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center from his wounds.

“We have been working with his mom and family to try to get Armone to turn himself in and bring this to a peaceful end,” said BPD Chief Kenneth Collins. “We are not going to stop until we find him. Wherever he runs or hides, sooner or later, we are going to find him. The world is not big enough.”

Officials say Sims, also known as “Money” or Moolah,” is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.