ALERT DAY: heat wave bears down on Mississippi late week, into weekend

ALERT DAY Continues Through Late Week, Into Weekend
ALERT DAY Continues Through Late Week, Into Weekend(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
THURSDAY: The upper ridge will expand eastward into the region, helping to bring in higher heat amid the already high humidity and lower the opportunities for showers and storms. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90s – feels like temperatures running into between 105-115. An ALERT DAY remains in place through the end of the weekend due to the heat stress. Any storms that are able to fire up will fizzle quickly after sunset. Lows will fall back into middle to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: The core of the heat dome will nudge toward the region to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect highs in the 90s to near 100 – though, factoring the high levels of moisture stuck in the atmosphere, feels like temperatures will soar to near 115. A cooling storm may catch up with a few locations, but most will likely dry and hot. Lows will fall to the 70s near 80 under a mostly clear sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With the upper ridge holding through the weekend, expect highs into the middle and upper 90s; further pushing heat stress levels with feels like temperatures around 110-115 on a daily basis. A few hit and miss storms will be possible, but chances to get cooled off from rain will be lower than earlier in the week. The upper ridge will break down by early next week, bringing temperatures down and rain chances back up. A front will sweep through the region by mid-week, ushering in some relief from the high heat and scours out some of the moisture.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

