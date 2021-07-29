Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout amid gender discrimination lawsuit

Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to...
Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to address its toxic culture.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By KABC staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) - Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday, pressuring the gaming company to do more to address a host of issues including unequal pay, gender discrimination and harassment.

Activision Blizzard is behind popular video games such as “Call of Duty,” “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush.”

The CEO of the company backpedaled Tuesday after backlash over its response to a discrimination lawsuit in California. Bobby Kotick told employees the company’s response was “tone deaf.”

Last week, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit accusing Activision Blizzard of fostering a “frat boy” work culture, where female employees are faced with unwanted sexual comments and advances from male coworkers.

Several former employees have detailed their experiences on social media since the lawsuit was filed.

More than 2,000 current and former employees signed a petition on Monday slamming the company’s initial pushback against the lawsuit’s claims.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Archie meeting
‘Clown show’: Archie disrupts vote on his removal as vice president, president-elect
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
A rendering of the future M-Bar.
M-Bar plans expansion with amphitheater, beer garden
An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday...
Airman killed, three injured in on-base Keesler accident
Ex-Miss. officer pleads guilty to excessive force
Ex-Miss. officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

Latest News

ALERT DAY Continues Through Late Week, Into Weekend
ALERT DAY: heat wave bears down on Mississippi late week, into weekend
The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that SEn. Bernie Sanders is no...
Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: critical heat stress levels remain late week, into weekend
Sam Kendricks, of the United States, celebrates after the the men's pole vault final at the...
Oxford star out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19