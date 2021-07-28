Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Woman dies in single car crash in Amite Co.

(unsplash.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has died in a single-car crash in Amite County.

State police say Courtny Woodard, 37 of Westland, Michigan was traveling North on Highway 33.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle traveled off the left shoulder, collided with an embankment, and overturned, Mississippi Highway Patrol says.

MHP says Woodard, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Man dies while in custody of Rankin Co. deputies
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says
Serenity Apartments
Woman shot after bullets fired into bedroom from parking lot
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show

Latest News

Asphalt buckles Highway 49 near Flora, left lane closed
Asphalt buckles Highway 49 near Flora, left lane closed
High Heat, Humidity Combination Continues Late Week, Into Weekend
ALERT DAYS in place through the weekend...
The bridge project included raising the deck of the bridge approximately 15′, replacing the...
Cynthia Road Bridge replacement complete, open to traffic
(Source: Facebook / Alcorn State University)
$905K awarded to Alcorn State University by USDA