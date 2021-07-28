Woman dies in single car crash in Amite Co.

AMITE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has died in a single-car crash in Amite County.

State police say Courtny Woodard, 37 of Westland, Michigan was traveling North on Highway 33.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle traveled off the left shoulder, collided with an embankment, and overturned, Mississippi Highway Patrol says.

MHP says Woodard, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.