Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high temperature reached 94 degrees today after a morning low of 73.  The average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72.  We’ve had 9.23 inches of rain so far this month at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers airport.  This makes it the wettest July in about 20 years and the 10th wettest July in recorded history.  One or two showers may dot the area this evening, but drier air is temporarily moving in.  It will remain dangerously hot and humid over the coming days from Thursday through this entire weekend.  High temperatures will be just shy of 100 degrees, but the heat index will rise above 110.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.  Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will continue.  The afternoons and evenings will likely be interrupted by some thunderstorm activity so plan with flexibility but be sure to exercise common sense in the heat for your and your pet’s safety.  The weather pattern will drastically change Monday into next week.  Rain chances will soar, and temperatures will drop off by about 10 or maybe 15 degrees from where they are this week, at least during the day.  Highs may struggle to reach 90.  Sunrise is 6:13am and the sunset is 8pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

