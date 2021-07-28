Baby Faces
Terry man charged with killing grandmother, uncle

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, a double homicide investigation is underway involving a mother and son in Terry.(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with the homicides of Sarah and David Hylander is charged with killing his grandmother and his uncle.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says Harry Hylander, 35, is being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Sarah Hylander, 83, and one count of murder in the shooting death of David Hylander, 60.

Hylander was taken into custody earlier this week during the department’s investigation involving the deaths.

According to department officials, deputies responded to a welfare check when they found Sarah and David Hylander had been shot.

The incident occurred on Midway Road in Terry, deputies say.

Harry Hylander was later arrested at a hotel in Clinton.

