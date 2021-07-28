Simpson Co. Schools begins the new school year Wednesday
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Classes start Wednesday for students in the Simpson County School District.
They are primarily in-person, with virtual learning as an option for students in unique situations.
Masks are required for all teachers and staff.
The Simpson County School District says it will also do daily temperature checks, and desks will be spaced far apart.
