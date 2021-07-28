Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert is issued for a missing Jackson man.

60-year-old Ronnie Burns was last seen Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive.

He is five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Ronnie J. Burns suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding where he could be, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.