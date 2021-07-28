Mississippi to observe tax free weekend July 30-31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The start of the fall semester for schools around the Magnolia State is near, meaning back to school shopping is a must for many households. However, Mississippi’s tax free weekend may help make this task easier for shoppers.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the 2021 Sales Tax Holiday will take place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30 and midnight Saturday, July 31.

The Sales Tax Holiday applies to each eligible item selling for less than $100.

Items priced at $100.00 or more are subject to sales tax at the regular rate of 7%.

Eligible items include:

Hats

Pants

Belts

Shirts

Jackets

Blouses

Dresses

Coats

Footwear

School Supplies

A complete list of eligible and non-eligible items can be found here.

