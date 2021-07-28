Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Mississippi to observe tax free weekend July 30-31

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the 2021 Sales Tax Holiday will take place...
According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the 2021 Sales Tax Holiday will take place between 12:01 A.M. Friday, July 30 and midnight Saturday, July 31.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The start of the fall semester for schools around the Magnolia State is near, meaning back to school shopping is a must for many households. However, Mississippi’s tax free weekend may help make this task easier for shoppers.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the 2021 Sales Tax Holiday will take place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30 and midnight Saturday, July 31.

The Sales Tax Holiday applies to each eligible item selling for less than $100.

Items priced at $100.00 or more are subject to sales tax at the regular rate of 7%.

Eligible items include:

  • Hats
  • Pants
  • Belts
  • Shirts
  • Jackets
  • Blouses
  • Dresses
  • Coats
  • Footwear
  • School Supplies

A complete list of eligible and non-eligible items can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Man dies while in custody of Rankin Co. deputies
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says
Serenity Apartments
Woman shot after bullets fired into bedroom from parking lot
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show

Latest News

(Source: Facebook / Alcorn State University)
$905K awarded to Alcorn State University by USDA
Asphalt buckles Highway 49 near Flora, left lane closed
Asphalt buckles Highway 49 near Flora, left lane closed
Ex-Miss. officer pleads guilty to excessive force
Ex-Miss. officer pleads guilty to using excessive force
Ex-Miss. officer pleads guilty to excessive force
Ex-Miss. officer pleads guilty to excessive force