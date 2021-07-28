Medical Association calls for vaccine mandate for all healthcare, long-term care workers in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Medical Association is calling for a vaccine mandate among all healthcare and long-term care professionals in the state.

MSMA leaders issued a statement that says they believe all healthcare and long-term care providers should require their employers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

They source the “fourth wave” and Delta variant as reasons that everyone should be vaccinated.

“COVID-19 cases are at their highest point since January--before vaccines were available for all adults. Hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units are rapidly filling up. And sadly, more Mississippians are dying,” the statement reads.

They do acknowledge some unique exemptions should be made if workers have a specific medical condition, but they warn of a failing healthcare infrastructure if more healthcare and long-term care workers are lost due to the pandemic.

You can read the full statement below:

