Meadowbrook sewer project to wrap up ‘pretty soon’, repaving project could be bid in fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief is on the way for the roughly 9.700 vehicles a day that travel along one portion of Meadowbrook Road.

Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams said work on a sewer project in the 1,000 block of heavily traveled roadway should wrap up “pretty soon.”

Meanwhile, the city should receive authorization from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to bid out a road reconstruction project this fall.

The news comes about two years after the city received a $3.5 million grant to repave the roadway between I-55 North and North State Street, and about two years after a major sewer main there collapsed, forcing the city to close off a portion of the road to traffic.

“The existing sewer main collapsed. A lot of it was old concrete,” Williams said. “We had another issue at Northview and Meadowbrook.”

Hemphill Construction was brought on to do the work. They also were hired to repair the sewer problem at Northview Drive, Williams said.

Meadowbrook near Manhattan Road is currently reduced to two lanes to make way for workers.

Once that project wraps up, the city will turn its attention to rebuilding the roadway.

In 2019, Jackson received a $3.5 million federal allocation through the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District to rebuild the roadway.

That same year, the city brought on EJES consultants to draw up plans for the work.

Williams said the project will include milling and overlay, as well as a “road diet,” in which Meadowbrook will be reduced from five lanes to three.

Currently, the road has two eastbound and two westbound lanes and a turn lane. Plans call for reducing the roadway to one eastbound and one westbound lane and turn lane and adding a multi-use trail.

“It will be similar to Old Canton Road,” Williams said.

Because the project is being funded with federal monies, plans must be drawn up and signed off on by MDOT before a contractor can be hired and work can move forward.

Plans are currently being reviewed by MDOT.

“We hope to have the authority to advertise this fall,” he said, adding that if all goes according to plan, construction could begin in the spring.

Jackson’s public works director believes the work will be well worth the wait.

“I think all residents and all motorists who travel the road will be pleased with the final project,” he said. “It’s going to be nice.”

