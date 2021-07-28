Man accused of sexually abusing 2 children arrested in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for sexual battery and a woman accused of helping him evade law enforcement were arrested Tuesday night in Jones County.

Donald Wayne Jordan, 36, and Tiffany Moses, 41, were captured by U.S. Marshals at a business in Laurel overnight.

Jordan has been charged with two counts of sexual battery. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the victims are two children, and both were under the age of five when the alleged abuse happened.

“The investigative details are so disturbing that even seasoned JCSD investigators cringed at what was revealed,” said Berlin.

Moses is charged with aiding escape from officers conveying articles.

Jordan and Moses are expected to make their initial court appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon.

