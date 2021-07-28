Madison-Ridgeland Academy football to be featured on ESPN2

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison-Ridgeland Academy will be featured on ESPN2 this season.

Their August 28 game against Oakland (Tenn.) will be live on the channel at 3 p.m.

MRA has won the past two 6A state championships and finished the 2020 season undefeated.

Their opponent, Oakland, is coming off a 15-0 state championship of their own.

