M-Bar plans expansion with amphitheater, beer garden

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - M-Bar, a sports bar in Northeast Jackson, is planning a multi-million dollar expansion.

The multi-year expansion is expected to begin in September and finish completion in 2023.

The planned renovations include an amphitheater for live music, a beer garden with more than 20 beers on tap, a 500-inch LED screen, fire pits, cornhole, and fountains and waterfalls.

“When we opened our establishment in 2013, we had a vision for vitality, prosperity and economic success in Jackson,” said Richard Bradley, founder and owner of M-Bar. “Our new outdoor venue is a major expansion as our economy continues to emerge from the pandemic.”

The expansion is estimated at $8-10 million. The first phase of expansion is expected to be complete by August 2022, with phase two to come later.

A rendering of the future M-Bar. (M-Bar)

