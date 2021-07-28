Baby Faces
M-Bar plans expansion with amphitheater, beer garden

A rendering of the future M-Bar.
A rendering of the future M-Bar.(M-Bar)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - M-Bar, a sports bar in Northeast Jackson, is planning a multi-million dollar expansion.

The multi-year expansion is expected to begin in September and finish completion in 2023.

The planned renovations include an amphitheater for live music, a beer garden with more than 20 beers on tap, a 500-inch LED screen, fire pits, cornhole, and fountains and waterfalls.

“When we opened our establishment in 2013, we had a vision for vitality, prosperity and economic success in Jackson,” said Richard Bradley, founder and owner of M-Bar. “Our new outdoor venue is a major expansion as our economy continues to emerge from the pandemic.”

The expansion is estimated at $8-10 million. The first phase of expansion is expected to be complete by August 2022, with phase two to come later.

