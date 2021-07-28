JPD investigating body found on Terry Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a body found Tuesday on Terry Road near Red Hill Drive.

Officers thought they were responding to a call about a stranded motorist but soon realized the man was unresponsive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police say.

JPD made the discovery just after noon Tuesday.

Police say a firearm was also recovered.

Right now, police are calling this a death investigation, pending the results of an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.