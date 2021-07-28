Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

JPD investigating body found on Terry Road

JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a body found Tuesday on Terry Road near Red Hill Drive.

Officers thought they were responding to a call about a stranded motorist but soon realized the man was unresponsive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police say.

JPD made the discovery just after noon Tuesday.

Police say a firearm was also recovered.

Right now, police are calling this a death investigation, pending the results of an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Man dies while in custody of Rankin Co. deputies
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says
Serenity Apartments
Woman shot after bullets fired into bedroom from parking lot
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show

Latest News

A rendering of the future M-Bar.
M-Bar plans expansion with amphitheater, beer garden
David Archie speaks at a previous press conference.
WATCH LIVE: Hinds Co. Supervisors consider voting out Archie as vice-president
Medics issue warning during extreme heat
Dangerous heat wave begins Wednesday, how to beat the heat
WLBT at 6a - 7/28/21
WLBT at 6a - 7/28/21