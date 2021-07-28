Jackson church seeks to aid community in getting vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is once again seeing increased numbers of people dying and contracting COVID-19.

A Jackson Church is now stepping up to help save lives. Community Catalyst recently awarded CDC funds to New Horizon Ministries to increase adult COVID-19 vaccination rates.

“I deal with people all the time who are struggling with COVID,” said Bishop Ronnie Crudup Sr.

Bishop Ronnie Crudup is the senior pastor of New Horizon Church and Ministries. He admits his congregation has been hit hard by COVID-19.

“At this church, we have had four or five people to die of COVID. We have had a lot of people to get it, and we deal with a lot of young folks who are in denial.”

He was also alarmed about the rising numbers in his county — Hinds County.

According to the Department of Health, Hinds has the highest number of cases and deaths in the state.

“We have decided rather than complain we want to get more actively involved,” said Crudup.

New Horizon Ministries has been awarded a $100k grant.

They will use the money for education and outreach work to address vaccine inequities and advance health equity.

“So, we are going to be sending out our ambassadors. We are going to hit as many community events as we possibly can, and we want to share as much information as we possibly can. Including ending the false information they’re getting on the internet through social media, " said Mary Harris, New Horizon Ministries, Inc. Vaccine Equity Access Program Coordinator.

They say it is especially important to hit the streets to build vaccine confidence among African Americans.

The initiative comes amid significant disparities in vaccination rates in historically underserved communities of color.

“Our numbers again, and the greatest age group that the number is rising in is 18-39. Remember, African-Americans, like any other illness or disease, we are more prone to have that and to get that, and COVID is no different,” said Harris.

New Horizon knows this one grant won’t stop the spread of the virus. Still, they point out that it is a start to increasing the understanding of and trust about COVID-19 as well as influenza vaccines among adults at the highest risk of infection and death from these illnesses.

“We are making sure people know where to get their vaccinations and making sure they can get those vaccinations, so we will do as much as we possibly can,” said Harris.

