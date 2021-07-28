Ex-Miss. officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Meridian, Mississippi, police officer pleaded guilty to using excessive force after a traffic stop in 2018.

The traffic stop was captured on an officer’s dash camera. An officer, later identified as Daniel Starks, is seen shoving the victim as he was being handcuffed by another officer.

Daniel Starks (WTOK)

Investigators say Starks also unlawfully Tased the man while he was handcuffed. He then threatened to use the Taser again if he didn’t get up off the ground.

“Those who abuse their positions of power will be prosecuted according to the law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi. “This defendant chose to violate his duty and the law, the very law he swore to uphold, by his wanton and violent act against the victim. Justice is served.”

Starks is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26. he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

