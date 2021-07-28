Dangerous heat wave begins Wednesday, how to beat the heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday is an Alert Day as an excessive heat warning is issued for dozens of Mississippi counties until 7 p.m.

WLBT Meteorologist Patrick Ellis says you should expect highs to still make their way toward the middle 90s, but it will feel between 105-115 degrees.

The excessive heat has prompted an Alert Day to remind everyone to take it easy and take their warm weather precautions.

Rain and storms will tend to fade Wednesday evening, with lows in the middle 70s.

Here are some heat safety tips from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office:

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

If air conditioning is not available in your home, go to a cooling center.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during the midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, seniors, and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

Consider pet safety. If your pets are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be scorching to your pet’s feet.

If using a mask, use one made of breathable fabric, such as cotton, instead of polyester. Don’t wear a mask if you feel yourself overheating or have trouble breathing.

WLBT Reporter/Anchor Ashley Garner shows us more ways to beat the heat if you spend any time outside this week.

