Cynthia Road Bridge replacement complete, open to traffic

The bridge project included raising the deck of the bridge approximately 15′, replacing the...
The bridge project included raising the deck of the bridge approximately 15′, replacing the timber pilings with concrete pilings, and replacing the approaches on each side of the span to meet the new bridge elevation.(City of Clinton)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Replacement of the Cynthia Road Bridge in Clinton has been completed and reopened to traffic.

Cynthia Road is an important connector for Clinton residents accessing the city from U.S. Highway 49.

The $863,019.50 project was delayed due to wet conditions in May and June.

The bridge project included raising the deck of the bridge approximately 15″, replacing the timber pilings with concrete pilings, and replacing the approaches on each side of the span to meet the new bridge elevation.

