Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

ATV driver leads sheriff’s deputies on a nearly 30-mile chase

33-year old Sam Boutwell was arrested and charged with multiple counts.
33-year old Sam Boutwell was arrested and charged with multiple counts.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was notified on Sunday about an ATV which was taken from a home in the Soso-Big Creek Road area.

The owner, who was away at work, said he believes it was taken from his home on Friday.

On Tuesday, Constable Danny Gibson received a tip from a member of the community who said they had spotted the 4-wheeler.

After locating the ATV, Gibson attempted to approach it but as he did so, the driver fled on the 4-wheeler.

Deputies soon joined in on the pursuit which took them on about a 30-mile chase through various roads in the county.

At times, the speed was 50 mph and the driver attempted to lose the pursuing law enforcement officers by going off-road.

It ended, however, with the ATV crashing out at a dead end on Jordan Road near Ellisville.

The driver, 33-year old Sam Boutwell, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest.

Sam Boutwell, 33, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and...
Sam Boutwell, 33, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Boutwell is suspected of multiple burglaries in the Soso-Big Creek Road area and other parts of the county.

Those who feel they may be the victim of a car burglary or other thefts are encouraged to contact the JCSD at (601) 425-3147.

Boutwell is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance. He’s also on hold for another agency.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Man dies while in custody of Rankin Co. deputies
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
Serenity Apartments
Woman shot after bullets fired into bedroom from parking lot

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Another Canton alderman race set for a re-vote
An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday...
Airman killed, three injured in on-base Keesler accident
According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, a double homicide investigation is underway...
Terry man charged with killing grandmother, uncle
Cones outline the work site for a major sewer repair project along Meadowbrook Road.
Meadowbrook sewer project to wrap up ‘pretty soon’, repaving project could be bid in fall