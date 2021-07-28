Baby Faces
Asphalt buckles Highway 49 near Flora, left lane closed

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re traveling on Highway 49 near Flora, watch out for this!

The asphalt has somehow buckled causing a nice-sized hole in the road which is also now raised.

Several Mississippi Department of Transportation crews were on scene making sure drivers went around the asphalt.

WLBT is awaiting word from MDOT on exactly what caused this to happen.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

