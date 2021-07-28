Another Canton alderman race set for a re-vote

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Canton alderman race is headed for a re-vote.

Wednesday, Senior Status Judge Jeff Weill ruled that there would be a new election in the Democratic primary race between Colby Walker and Rodriquez Brown.

Walker defeated Brown, the incumbent, 133 to 122 in the primary. Brown filed suit in Madison County Circuit Court, saying Walker shouldn’t have been allowed to run.

It was unclear when the election would be set. Two other races are also headed to a re-vote: the Canton Ward 2 alderman race between incumbent Fred Esco and Renee Truss and the Ward 5 race between Tim Taylor and John Brown.

