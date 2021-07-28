Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: excessive heat hits stride late week, into weekend ahead

High Heat, Humidity Combination Continues Late Week, Into Weekend
High Heat, Humidity Combination Continues Late Week, Into Weekend(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat with our small disturbances nearby, kicking up better chances for widely spaced showers and storms. Expect highs to still make their way toward the middle 90s – feeling between 105-115. For the reasons of the excessive heat, an ALERT DAY is in play to remind everyone to take it easy and to take their warm weather precautions. Rain and storms will tend to fade Wednesday evening with lows in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: The upper ridge will expand eastward into the region, helping to bring in higher heat amid the already high humidity and lower the opportunities for showers and storms. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90s – feels like temperatures running into between 105-115. Any storms that are able to fire up will fizzle quickly after sunset. Lows will fall back into middle to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With the upper ridge gets the upper hand through late week, pushing highs into the middle and upper 90s; further pushing heat stress levels with feels like temperatures around 110 on a daily basis. A few hit and miss storms will be possible, but chances to get cooled off from rain will be lower than earlier in the week. The upper ridge will start to break down by early next week, bringing temperatures down and rain chances back up. A front will sweep through the region by mid-week, ushering in some relief from the high heat and scours out some of the moisture.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says
Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Man dies while in custody of Rankin Co. deputies
Serenity Apartments
Woman shot after bullets fired into bedroom from parking lot
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Through the weekend...
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat & humidity to last through the weekend...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer heat, summer downpour potential mid-week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast