ALERT DAY: excessive heat hits stride late week, into weekend ahead

WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat with our small disturbances nearby, kicking up better chances for widely spaced showers and storms. Expect highs to still make their way toward the middle 90s – feeling between 105-115. For the reasons of the excessive heat, an ALERT DAY is in play to remind everyone to take it easy and to take their warm weather precautions. Rain and storms will tend to fade Wednesday evening with lows in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: The upper ridge will expand eastward into the region, helping to bring in higher heat amid the already high humidity and lower the opportunities for showers and storms. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90s – feels like temperatures running into between 105-115. Any storms that are able to fire up will fizzle quickly after sunset. Lows will fall back into middle to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With the upper ridge gets the upper hand through late week, pushing highs into the middle and upper 90s; further pushing heat stress levels with feels like temperatures around 110 on a daily basis. A few hit and miss storms will be possible, but chances to get cooled off from rain will be lower than earlier in the week. The upper ridge will start to break down by early next week, bringing temperatures down and rain chances back up. A front will sweep through the region by mid-week, ushering in some relief from the high heat and scours out some of the moisture.

