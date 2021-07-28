Baby Faces
$905K awarded to Alcorn State University by USDA

(Source: Facebook / Alcorn State University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State University is getting a big grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Congressman Bennie Thompson says the funds will be used to support research.

This program is designed to expand teaching, research, and extension activities at Alcorn.

The grant will be spent on curriculum design, materials development, faculty development, student recruitment and retention, and extension program development support.

The ultimate goal of the research is to strengthen the quality and diversity of our nation’s higher-education workforce by equipping schools with resources to better address challenges and create opportunities.

