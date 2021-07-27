Baby Faces
Woman shot after bullets fired into bedroom from parking lot

By Ashley Garner
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting at Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive.

JPS says a 20-year-old woman was shot in the arm while lying in bed.

They say the shooter fired multiple rounds into her apartment from the parking lot.

Investigators are looking for a blue or green vehicle that may be connected.

