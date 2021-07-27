Woman shot after bullets fired into bedroom from parking lot
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting at Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive.
JPS says a 20-year-old woman was shot in the arm while lying in bed.
They say the shooter fired multiple rounds into her apartment from the parking lot.
Investigators are looking for a blue or green vehicle that may be connected.
