Where’s Ruthie? Nigerian assistant watches US win from hotel

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Nigeria assistant coach Ruthie Bolton could only watch and yell at the television in a Japanese hotel room as the Nigerians battled the U.S. women’s basketball team.

Bolton arrived in country last Friday but because of a problem with credentials she has been stuck in limbo along with two other Nigerian assistants and the team doctor waiting for approval of their Olympic credentials.

Bolton says watching from afar was really hard after having played for Team USA. S

he was a teammate of U.S. coach Dawn Staley and helped the Americans win two Olympic gold medals and a world championship.