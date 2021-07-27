‘We’ve done a total restructuring’: New Holmes County school supt. reacts to audit revealing dozens of violations

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A day after state education leaders reported dozens of violations within Holmes Co. schools, the district’s new top educator is opening up about its past.

“Our accounts payable was atrocious!” Dr. Debra Powell admitted.

Monday, Mississippi Department of Education released the findings of an audit that showed Holmes County Consolidated schools violated 26 standards that could jeopardize their accreditation.

“What did we do? Since I was hired May 18, we have worked to clean things up,” Powell said.

The new superintendent couldn’t talk specifics about human resources but said HCCSD has recently fired three people, and a handful more walked away.

“They were dismissed, or they left because the heat is on,” she added.

The consolidated school district has about 2,700 students and roughly 300 employees, most of which are teachers.

MDE’s investigative audit showed the district mismanaged and failed to report the right data to the state about its money.

Dr. Powell said she discovered that in her own independent audit and “replaced that person with someone with the right experience.”

Other alarming audit findings include the district hired 124 full-time equivalency teachers during the 2020-2021 school year who did not hold a valid Mississippi teachers license.

Powell said they vetted and kept the best educators who already held an emergency license, which is awarded to teachers who have one or two classes remaining before full licensing and certification. They also partnered with local colleges and universities to help teachers get full-time licenses.

The audit also showed some educators graduated students who failed to meet the qualifications for graduation.

“Some of them fell through the cracks because we had counselors without supervision or accountability, and now we set up a structure where those kinds of things do not happen anymore,” Powell said. “We hired a new person to oversee our counseling services so we can have accountability and symmetry between our 8th-grade counselors and high school counselors to transfer credits that students get.”

Powell said the district is also meeting with the district’s legal team to determine what will happen with the students who graduated last year.

“We’ve done a total restructuring of our central office staff and our administrators, and we’re excited about the school district. We looked at all 32 standards, and we made corrections on each one,” she said.

It’s not the first time the district has failed an audit.

A December 2020 report by Auditor Shad White revealed widespread problems surrounding the district’s previous superintendent.

White says former Holmes County superintendent James Henderson was paid $170,000, although the School Board voted to pay him $160,000.

Auditors also identify payments made to companies owned by Henderson’s relatives for $14,000, which was forwarded to the Mississippi Ethics Commission.

The state auditor gave HCCSD an F grade.

Now, after a second audit, the Commission of School Accreditation will meet to decide the district’s fate.

CSA will meet at 10 a.m. on August 2, inside the Central High School Building, located at 359 N. West Street in Jackson.

Leaders will determine if an extreme emergency exists that jeopardizes the safety, security, and educational interests of children enrolled.

As for Dr. Debra Holmes, who previously served as the former mayor of East Saint Louis, Illinois she says she knows the power of bringing old, cruddy things back to life.

“My late husband used to say this about East Saint Louis and it’s true for us. We are like a pearl that is covered in mud, and we will wash that mud away and reveal the true beauty of our school district and our children,” she said. “We will not be an F district next year. The only reason we were an F district is that there was no tunnel vision and focus on putting processes in place, making sure monies are there, being accountable for it, and helping the children understand they can do this. We have not been breathing life into our children. They need to know what they’re made of.”

