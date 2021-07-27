Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Twin V.A. nurses share career path and passion for serving veterans

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s V.A. Medical Center is a workplace that includes many family members; among them are twin nurses. The Pearl natives wanted to be in the medical field and followed the same path in life — education, and careers.

Twins Cleola Taylor and Ceola Gilbert get double-takes when walking the halls of the V.A. hospital. Their maiden name is Dixon. Both have worked there for nearly 13 years and another 13 years prior at St. Dominic.

“I usually don’t tell people that I have a twin because that takes the fun out of it here,” said Taylor. “I wait, and eventually they see us either at lunch or in the hall together, and they stop in their tracks, and they say I didn’t know you had a twin.”

“We’ve actually had the opportunity to work together on the same floor before, but we were in different halls. She was on one side different hall, and I was on another,” said Gilbert.

Cleola is five minutes older. Both graduated from Hinds Community College and UMMC with Master’s Degrees from William Carey. They each have two daughters.

“My youngest and her oldest are eight months apart,” said Taylor. “So we were pregnant at the same time, but we didn’t realize it, but of course until later on.”

The 57-year-olds don’t think they look alike but share a passion for serving veterans. Ceola Gilbert is a utilization manager overseeing patient charts. Her husband is deceased and was in the military.

“They are the ultimate reason that we are here,” said Gilbert. “I know we get a paycheck here, but at the end of the day, you want to know that you’ve done something — confident in that you’ve helped someone.”

Cleola Taylor, a charge nurse in ambulatory surgery, worked the COVID unit.

“I took an oath as a nurse that I was gonna take care of my patients no matter what, and I go home with a clear conscience,” said Taylor. “That’s what I agreed to do, and I’ve been doing it for many years, and I wasn’t going to turn back because of COVID.”

Their nursing careers span 37 years.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show
Nathaniel Griffith
17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir
Armyworms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
Army worms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
COVID-19 Pregnancy Risks
COVID-19 Pregnancy Risks
Twin V.A. nurses share career path and passion for serving veterans
Twin V.A. nurses share career path and passion for serving veterans
Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks...
Dobbs: Some Mississippi ICU capacity ‘extinguished’ by COVID