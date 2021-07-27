Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days for the rest of the week thru Sunday. Temperatures in the mid & upper 90s are likely with a heat index over 110 degrees. We all know Mississippi is HOT in the Summer, but this is the kind of heat that easily proves dangerous via heat stress & stroke for people -and- animals. forgive us for stating the obvious over the coming days, but the reminders & info could save someone’s health or life. Excessive heat warnings are issued with the feels like temperature will get above 110 degrees. Through Sunday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle and upper 90s and a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s. A pattern change will happen next week with highs in the lower 90s or even close to 90 degrees and overnight lows in the lower and middle 70s. Average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72. Sunrise is 6:13am and the sunset is 8:01pm. The tropics are looking quiet right now.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.