Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days for the rest of the week thru Sunday.  Temperatures in the mid & upper 90s are likely with a heat index over 110 degrees.  We all know Mississippi is HOT in the Summer, but this is the kind of heat that easily proves dangerous via heat stress & stroke for people -and- animals.  forgive us for stating the obvious over the coming days, but the reminders & info could save someone’s health or life.  Excessive heat warnings are issued with the feels like temperature will get above 110 degrees.  Through Sunday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle and upper 90s and a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings.  Morning lows will be in the upper 70s.  A pattern change will happen next week with highs in the lower 90s or even close to 90 degrees and overnight lows in the lower and middle 70s.  Average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72.  Sunrise is 6:13am and the sunset is 8:01pm.  The tropics are looking quiet right now.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show
Nathaniel Griffith
17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir
Armyworms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
Army worms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard

Latest News

Through the weekend...
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat & humidity to last through the weekend...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer heat, summer downpour potential mid-week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast
Searing Summer Heat Remains For The Long-Haul This Week
First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat rounds out July