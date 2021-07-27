State wants larger driver’s license office in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says it wants local officials to find a larger building for the state driver’s license office in Vicksburg.

The department’s director of driver services, Kevin Raymond, told Warren County supervisors Monday that the license office needs an additional entrance, a second bathroom, a break room and more square footage.

But, he says the state doesn’t provide money for those needs. The new space being considered is in the former Outlets of Vicksburg.

In addition to being larger, it would have space for commercial driver’s license training.