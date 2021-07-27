Baby Faces
MDOC suspends visitation at prisons due to spike in COVID-19 cases

By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is suspending visitation in prisons due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain announced Tuesday that the decision was made to protect Mississippi’s 17,300 prisoners.

“With two-thirds of the state still unvaccinated, we have to protect inmates from outbreaks on the outside,” said Commissioner Cain.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that hospitalizations rose 32.2%, and the seven-day moving average of COVID cases shot up 46.7% all within one week.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant accounted for 83% of new cases, with 93% of those cases coming from those unvaccinated.

“We cannot risk exposure to the highly contagious Delta variant, so we are redoubling our efforts again to sanitize and spray all facilities. That worked the first time because Mississippi prisons had some of the fewest cases and by far the lowest number of COVID deaths of any other prison system in the southeast U.S.”

To date, the majority of inmates in the state have been fully vaccinated.

  • 99% at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
  • 93% at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
  • 82% at South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Greene County

Commissioner Cain says visitation will resume once the Delta variant is under control.

