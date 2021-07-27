Baby Faces
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man shot another man allegedly trying to break into his mother-in-law’s home, according to Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO was called to the scene on Dan George Road around 9 p.m. Monday where a caller says a naked man was attempting to break into her mother’s home next door.

The caller’s husband went next door and confronted the man.

After a fight, the naked man was shot in the torso and arm.

The man, later identified as Clint Jones, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simpson County SO continues to investigate, but there’s no word on if any charges will be filed.

