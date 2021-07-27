Man dies while in custody of Rankin Co. deputies

BRAXTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after being chased by Rankin County deputies Monday evening.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the area of Foote Drive around 8 p.m. for burglary/vandalism.

Deputies identified their suspect as Damien Montrell Cameron and gave chase after seeing him come out of the woods.

Officers were able to handcuff Cameron and place him in the back of a patrol car after he “began to fight and resist arrest,” a press release states.

While Cameron was in the car, deputies talked to witnesses.

Deputies say when they came back to the car, Cameron was unresponsive.

Cameron was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if Cameron suffered any injuries during the chase or fight, and there was no reason given for his death.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate Cameron’s death.

