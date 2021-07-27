Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Man dies while in custody of Rankin Co. deputies

Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Rankin County Sheriff's Department(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAXTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after being chased by Rankin County deputies Monday evening.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the area of Foote Drive around 8 p.m. for burglary/vandalism.

Deputies identified their suspect as Damien Montrell Cameron and gave chase after seeing him come out of the woods.

Officers were able to handcuff Cameron and place him in the back of a patrol car after he “began to fight and resist arrest,” a press release states.

While Cameron was in the car, deputies talked to witnesses.

Deputies say when they came back to the car, Cameron was unresponsive.

Cameron was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if Cameron suffered any injuries during the chase or fight, and there was no reason given for his death.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate Cameron’s death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show
Nathaniel Griffith
17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir
Armyworms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
Army worms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Barry Alexander's request for a new trial was thrown out.
Appeals Court denies convicted murderer’s request for new trial, judge recusal
MDOC suspends visitation at prisons due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation