Hinds County Deputies investigating double homicide involving a mother and son in Terry

(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, a double homicide investigation is underway involving a mother and son in Terry.

Authorities say deputies responded for a welfare check when they found Sarah Hylander, 83, and David Hylander, 60, with gunshot wounds at 19096 Midway Road.

Deputies say Harry Hylander, the grandson of Sarah Hylander, is wanted for questioning. He was last seen driving a 2013 white Chevy Impala with a 1N106 Navy tag.

He is considered armed and dangerous. This is an ongoing investigation.

