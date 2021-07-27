First Alert Forecast: downpours mix in with searing heat mid-week

TUESDAY: A few patches of fog will be possible early, but similar to recent mornings, it will lift quickly after sunrise. A weak disturbance will help to kick up a few more storm opportunities by the afternoon hours. A mix of clouds and sun will push highs to the lower to middle 90s. Downpours will hang around through the early evening hours with lows dropping into the middle 70s.

More heat. More humidity. More opportunities for scattered downpours today. Expect highs in the middle 90s with 'feels like' temps nearing 110°. Downpours could be slow moving and heavy where they develop later today. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/E0jDqlVfrg — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 27, 2021

WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat with our small disturbances nearby, kicking up better chances for scattered showers and storms. Highest chances will tend to be near and south of I-20 through the afternoon hours. Expect highs to still make their way toward the middle 90s – feeling between 105-110. Rain and storms will tend to fade Wednesday evening with lows in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Chances for rain will taper off as the upper ridge gets the upper hand through late week, pushing highs into the middle and upper 90s; further pushing heat stress levels with feels like temperatures around 110 on a daily basis. A few hit and miss storms will be possible, but chances to get cooled off from rain will be lower than earlier in the week. The upper ridge will start to break down slightly by early next week, bringing temperatures down and rain chances back up.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.