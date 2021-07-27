Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: downpours mix in with searing heat mid-week

Summer Heat Continues to Bake Central Mississippi
Summer Heat Continues to Bake Central Mississippi(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: A few patches of fog will be possible early, but similar to recent mornings, it will lift quickly after sunrise. A weak disturbance will help to kick up a few more storm opportunities by the afternoon hours. A mix of clouds and sun will push highs to the lower to middle 90s. Downpours will hang around through the early evening hours with lows dropping into the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat with our small disturbances nearby, kicking up better chances for scattered showers and storms. Highest chances will tend to be near and south of I-20 through the afternoon hours. Expect highs to still make their way toward the middle 90s – feeling between 105-110. Rain and storms will tend to fade Wednesday evening with lows in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Chances for rain will taper off as the upper ridge gets the upper hand through late week, pushing highs into the middle and upper 90s; further pushing heat stress levels with feels like temperatures around 110 on a daily basis. A few hit and miss storms will be possible, but chances to get cooled off from rain will be lower than earlier in the week. The upper ridge will start to break down slightly by early next week, bringing temperatures down and rain chances back up.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Hinds County Deputies investigating double homicide involving a mother and son in Terry
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show
Nathaniel Griffith
17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir
Armyworms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
Army worms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast
Searing Summer Heat Remains For The Long-Haul This Week
First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat rounds out July
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: searing July heat continues
Hot and humid conditions to continue
First Alert Forecast: steamy & hot conditions likely to continue into work week