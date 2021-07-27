Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

CDC to issue new guidelines for masks in schools K-12

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend everyone wear a mask in all kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

That recommendation is regardless of vaccination status, according to a U.S. health official.

The new guidance comes around two months after officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people.

But that was before the highly contagious delta variant took off across the country.

More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in certain areas across the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show
Nathaniel Griffith
17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir
Armyworms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
Army worms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard

Latest News

Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta...
Concerns rise as COVID cases climb again
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
Big 12′s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC
LIVE: CDC issues new guidelines for face masks