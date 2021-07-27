Bright Lights Belhaven Nights to return in August a year after being canceled by COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Organizers say Bright Lights Belhaven Nights is expected to return this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We’re moving ahead with the regularly scheduled event,” said Casey Creasey, executive director of the Greater Belhaven Foundation, the group that organizes the annual street festival. “We are cutting down to two stages. Normally we have three.”

Even with new COVID-19 infections rising, Creasey expects the event to go forward, and says ticket sales are already going strong.

“We usually have between 3,000 and 3,500 people,” she said. “Based on early ticket sales, we hope to trend toward that number this time as well.”

The event is slated to begin at 5 p.m., on Saturday, August 14, in the historic Belhaven neighborhood.

Headlining the event this year is Perpetual Groove. Other acts include the Southern Komfort Brass Band, Fondren Guitars Rock Band, Taylor Hildebrand, T.B Ledford and others.

Food and beverage vendors and arts and crafts vendors also will be on hand.

Creasey said steps are being taken to ensure people remain safe. Sanitizing stations will be set up across the festival premises. Masks also will be made available to people who need them, she said.

“It’s a great event, considering the pandemic,” she said. “It’s outside.”

For more information, log onto www.greaterbelhaven.com.

