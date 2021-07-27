Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm

By Gray News Staff and 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Police have arrested two people on child neglect charges after police discovered an 11-month-old child had suffered severe burns and other injuries.

Evansville police tell WFIE the infant’s father, Khauyl Hunter, and his girlfriend, Aisha Kinyanjui, were arrested Tuesday after investigators discovered the girl’s condition a day earlier at a gas station.

The infant was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where doctors said the baby suffered third-degree burns on 15% of her body, mainly on her face and buttocks. They also discovered the child was suffering from a broken left arm.

The burns were so severe, the baby was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. The child also suffered from dehydration and appeared to be wearing a diaper that had been soiled for several days.

Hunter and Kinyanjui were placed in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where records show both are being held without bond.

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Man in custody after double homicide in Terry
Toni Johnson recently stepped down as Hinds Co. Election Commission chair after allegations of...
Elections grant money used to buy big-screen TVs, home projectors, documents show
Nathaniel Griffith
17-year-old drowns while fishing at reservoir
Armyworms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard
Army worms worse so far this summer than in recent years, how to protect your yard

Latest News

A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in crunch time on infrastructure deal
Chris Lemonis announced as new head coach for MS state; Source: WLBT
Lemonis ‘looking forward to many more years in maroon and white’ after contract extension
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
WLBT at 5p
Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Man dies while in custody of Rankin Co. deputies