Vicksburg students to begin new year inside 68,000 sq. foot new school

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of middle school students in Vicksburg will begin the 2021-22 school year inside a new school.

The Vicksburg Warren School District says the Academy of Innovation Middle School is a state-of-the-art building.

It’s also a STEM-based program offering project-based learning opportunities made possible by the facilities improvement bond passed in March of 2018.

Students begin school Friday, August 6, but teachers and staff will return on Monday, August 2.

“We are so grateful to the community for supporting students with this modern learning space,” said Academy of Innovation principal, Dr. Jason McKellar.

Academy of Innovation began in 2014 with approximately 80 students and has grown to serve nearly 400 students.

Here are some key features:

68,000 square feet

Students will be divided into four 100 student studios - glass doors/partitions can be opened to promote collaborative learning in each studio space

American Disabilities Act accessible

Audio Enhancement installed throughout the building - enhances safety, classroom audio, and opportunities for principals to provide feedback to teachers

Two-point security entrance to the school provides safety for students and staff

